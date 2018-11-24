Equifax Inc. (EFX) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,110,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,624,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,447,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 300,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 150,204 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 107,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.54 and a twelve month high of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Equifax had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Equifax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equifax from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on Equifax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

