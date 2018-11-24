Envion Hits 24 Hour Volume of $133.00 (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Envion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Token Store. Envion has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $133.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Envion has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00124807 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00195147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.08610257 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009180 BTC.

Envion Profile

Envion launched on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,368,894 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Envion’s official website is www.envion.org

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

