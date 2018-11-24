Envestnet Inc (ENV) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,870 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $39,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 103.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at $2,412,000. Blueport Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 20.1% in the third quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. now owns 10,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 54,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other Envestnet news, President William Crager sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $731,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 212,252 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,886 shares of company stock worth $1,706,895 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/envestnet-inc-env-stake-increased-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.