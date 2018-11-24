Enerplus Corp (ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

In other Enerplus news, insider Edward Mclaughlin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.72 per share, with a total value of C$46,880.00. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$165,100.00. Insiders purchased a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $136,810 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE ERF traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$10.62 and a 52-week high of C$18.04.

The business also recently announced a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.