Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.56 ($6.47).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.25 ($6.10) target price on Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Societe Generale set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Enel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.