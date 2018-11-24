Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Encompass Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 97.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Encompass Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 72.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.