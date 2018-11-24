Ellaism (ELLA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $245.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $194,321.00 and $245.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.02846271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00119630 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 12,756,367 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

