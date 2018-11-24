Elk Creek Partners LLC Sells 980 Shares of Signature Bank (SBNY)

Elk Creek Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Signature Bank worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,408.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

SBNY opened at $115.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $161.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $329.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

