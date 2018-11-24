Elk Creek Partners LLC Sells 325 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Elk Creek Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $54,839,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $1,518,681.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,936.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $460,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,749. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on F5 Networks to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.41.

F5 Networks stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.27. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $562.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

