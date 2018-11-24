Elk Creek Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Extended Stay America (STAY)

Elk Creek Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,224,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,517,000 after acquiring an additional 392,082 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 31.5% in the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 3,621,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,263,000 after acquiring an additional 866,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 998.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,052,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,117 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after acquiring an additional 770,822 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 104.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,561,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

