Elk Creek Partners LLC Acquires 101,538 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NLS)

Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 624,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101,538 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 52.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 276,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 94,749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nautilus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Nautilus in the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Nautilus by 11.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 465,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nautilus by 132.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $232,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $394.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Nautilus had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

NLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

