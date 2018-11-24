Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 487.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $153.24 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $1,772,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $1,495,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,658.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,110 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,320. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

