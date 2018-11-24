Eclipse Residential Mortgage Inv Corp (ERM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eclipse Residential Mortgage Inv Corp (TSE:ERM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.
Shares of TSE ERM opened at C$9.53 on Friday. Eclipse Residential Mortgage Inv has a 12-month low of C$9.20 and a 12-month high of C$10.30.
