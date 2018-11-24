EAM Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 87,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 46,995 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,537,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APEN. Northland Securities lowered Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $4.00 price target on Apollo Endosurgery and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $4.00 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery Inc has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 56.22% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. acquired 57,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $195,836.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,932,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,998,788.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 411,630 shares of company stock worth $1,880,116 over the last three months. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Endosurgery Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope.

