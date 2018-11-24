Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of TPI Composites at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.13. TPI Composites Inc has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.35 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 5.74%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $39.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.61.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 10,514 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $266,740.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,949.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 48,080 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $1,327,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at $182,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,484,431 shares of company stock worth $65,885,918. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

