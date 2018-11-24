Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 523,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 101,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 67,080 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNR. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 9,396 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $154,000.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 10,841 shares of company stock valued at $175,002 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/eagle-asset-management-inc-increases-holdings-in-monmouth-r-e-inv-corp-mnr.html.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.