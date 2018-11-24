Dynamic Reaches Market Cap of $896,779.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $896,779.00 and $25,314.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00007933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.02855581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.04591467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00754252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.01483585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00120090 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.01680994 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00483114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 13,747,390 coins and its circulating supply is 3,054,237 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

