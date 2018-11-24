DTE Energy Co (DTE) Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 75.3% during the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 190.7% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,781,000 after purchasing an additional 94,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,040 shares of company stock worth $1,919,640 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.04.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.15%.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

