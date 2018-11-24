Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$69.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th.

