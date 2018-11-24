Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/dream-global-real-estate-investment-trust-drg-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-07-on-december-14th.html.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.