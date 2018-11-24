Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $27,917.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for $0.0781 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, IDEX and Liquid. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00125225 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00195243 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.76 or 0.08597344 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009190 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

