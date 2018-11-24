DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Holdings Increased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 8.0% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1,287.0% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 323,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after buying an additional 300,059 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.1% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

DWDP opened at $56.43 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

