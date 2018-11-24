Dongfeng Motor Group (DNFGY) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of DNFGY opened at $49.25 on Friday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.34.
About Dongfeng Motor Group
