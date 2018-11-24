Dongfeng Motor Group (DNFGY) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of DNFGY opened at $49.25 on Friday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.34.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

