Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) PT Set at $5.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolphin Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Dolphin Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.33.

NASDAQ DLPN opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolphin Entertainment will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $304,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 1,741.1% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 185,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

