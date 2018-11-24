Dixons Carphone PLC (DC) Receives GBX 196.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 196.67 ($2.57).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of Dixons Carphone stock opened at GBX 162.40 ($2.12) on Monday. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of GBX 145.72 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 349.60 ($4.57).

In other Dixons Carphone news, insider Alex Baldock bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £161,000 ($210,375.02).

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

