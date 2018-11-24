Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on December 19th

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Diversified Gas & Oil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DGOC stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday. Diversified Gas & Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.90 ($1.27).

In related news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,640.14).

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

