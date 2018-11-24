DIC Asset AG (DIC) Receives €10.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.33 ($12.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €10.75 ($12.50) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of ETR:DIC traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting €9.57 ($11.13). The stock had a trading volume of 94,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €9.04 ($10.51) and a twelve month high of €11.20 ($13.02).

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has around 180 assets with a combined market value of c.

