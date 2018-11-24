DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,708 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 263,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,399,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,215,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 120,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 620,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.37.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $220.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

