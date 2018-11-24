Diageo plc (DEO) Receives $160.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

NYSE:DEO opened at $143.49 on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $131.22 and a 1-year high of $151.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 39.1% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Diageo by 42.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 428,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,750,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 255.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,104,000 after purchasing an additional 125,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

