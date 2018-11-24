Diageo plc (DEO) Receives $160.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.
NYSE:DEO opened at $143.49 on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $131.22 and a 1-year high of $151.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
