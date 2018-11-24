Deutsche Bank Trims Intuit (INTU) Target Price to $250.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.88.

Intuit stock opened at $197.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

In related news, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $57,899,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,445 shares in the company, valued at $94,580,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total value of $979,337.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,049.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071 over the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 65.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 60,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.8% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

