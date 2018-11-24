Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Buys 5,400 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 5,400 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

On Friday, November 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 5,900 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $14,868.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 2,300 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 3,803 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $9,545.53.

On Thursday, September 27th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 800 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,048.00.

Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.44. Destination XL Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.21 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Destination XL Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DXLG. Lake Street Capital set a $4.00 price objective on Destination XL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $649,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 938,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 126,306 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,650,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 145,389 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,690,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,013,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Buys 5,400 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/destination-xl-group-inc-dxlg-major-shareholder-cannell-capital-llc-buys-5400-shares-of-stock.html.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.