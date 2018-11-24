Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Buys 5,400 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 5,400 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 5,900 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $14,868.00.
- On Thursday, October 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 2,300 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750.00.
- On Monday, October 15th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 3,803 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $9,545.53.
- On Thursday, September 27th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 800 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,048.00.
Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.44. Destination XL Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.52.
A number of research firms have commented on DXLG. Lake Street Capital set a $4.00 price objective on Destination XL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $649,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 938,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 126,306 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,650,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 145,389 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,690,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,013,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.
