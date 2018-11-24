DEEX (DEEX) Price Hits $0.0308 on Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. DEEX has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $27,054.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEEX has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000321 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00129541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00194081 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.99 or 0.08691125 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,997 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

