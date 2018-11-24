Deere & Company (DE) Given a $165.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DE. Cfra set a $158.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $142.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 158.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $114,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 283.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

