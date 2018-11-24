DaxxCoin (DAXX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

DaxxCoin (CURRENCY:DAXX) traded down 33.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. DaxxCoin has a total market capitalization of $44,885.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of DaxxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DaxxCoin has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. One DaxxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.02848700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00119158 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003430 BTC.

DaxxCoin Coin Profile

DaxxCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. DaxxCoin’s total supply is 545,891,780 coins and its circulating supply is 520,891,780 coins. DaxxCoin’s official Twitter account is @daxxcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DaxxCoin is daxxcoin.org

DaxxCoin Coin Trading

DaxxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaxxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaxxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaxxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

