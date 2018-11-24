Dai (DAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $65.88 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00026653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OasisDEX, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. Dai has a total market capitalization of $65.88 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00125931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00190199 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.78 or 0.08656730 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026880 BTC.

About Dai

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 65,481,907 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Kyber Network, YoBit, Bancor Network, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

