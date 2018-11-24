DACC Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (DACC)

DACC (CURRENCY:DACC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, DACC has traded 56.5% lower against the dollar. DACC has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $445,785.00 worth of DACC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DACC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, CoinEx and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00025329 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00067087 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00001196 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000230 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DACC Profile

DACC is a token. DACC’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. DACC’s official Twitter account is @DACCblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DACC is www.dacc.co . DACC’s official message board is medium.com/@daccproject

DACC Token Trading

DACC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, DDEX, CoinEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DACC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DACC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DACC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

