DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Equity BancShares (EQBK)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity BancShares’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Equity BancShares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Equity BancShares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Equity BancShares from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $584.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. Equity BancShares has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity BancShares news, COO Craig L. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 1,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,290,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,648,000 after acquiring an additional 756,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,639,000 after acquiring an additional 171,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 112,794 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

