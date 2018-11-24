Cybg (CYBG) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at UBS Group

Cybg (LON:CYBG) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 273 ($3.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note published on Friday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CYBG. Barclays cut their price objective on Cybg from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cybg to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cybg in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cybg to a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cybg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 288.70 ($3.77).

Shares of CYBG stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The stock had a trading volume of 4,907,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,000. Cybg has a 1 year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 341.60 ($4.46).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Cybg’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.

