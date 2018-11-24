CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,059,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 133,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 151,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.04.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $642,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $910,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,638 shares of company stock worth $4,558,875. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

