CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of CT Real Estate Investment from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.
