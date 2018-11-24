Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,965 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $64,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Crown by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Crown by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Crown by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Crown by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 236,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Crown stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Crown had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

