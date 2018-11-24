Critical Survey: Lithium Americas (LAC) & GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (NILSY)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Lithium Americas does not pay a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lithium Americas and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 1 2 0 2.67 GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lithium Americas currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.34%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas -639.66% -24.13% -22.57% GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.29 million 78.68 -$33.25 million ($0.44) -8.66 GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) $9.15 billion 3.13 $2.13 billion N/A N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas.

Summary

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) beats Lithium Americas on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates in GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It prospects, explores for, extracts, refines, and processes minerals; and produces, markets, and sells base and precious metals. The company produces nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in equipment rental, gas extraction, electricity production and distribution, construction, repairs, geological works, spare parts production, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. The company was formerly known as Open Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel' and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel in May 2015. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.