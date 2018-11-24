Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3)

Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Commerzbank set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €113.56 ($132.05).

FRA HEN3 traded up €1.12 ($1.30) during trading on Friday, reaching €101.10 ($117.56). 468,516 shares of the company traded hands. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

