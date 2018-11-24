Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Hormel Foods (HRL) a $39.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays cut shares of Hormel Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman James P. Snee sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $829,785.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,989.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas R. Day sold 11,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $456,693.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,964 shares in the company, valued at $191,213.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,632 shares of company stock worth $5,556,981 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.6% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,550,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

