Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Holdings Decreased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55,048.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,504,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,292,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,570,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,209,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,121,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,667,910,000 after acquiring an additional 858,755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 495,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,459,000 after acquiring an additional 290,701 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,326,000 after acquiring an additional 235,505 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $255.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.94.

COST opened at $220.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $171.12 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.14, for a total value of $699,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,593.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total value of $5,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,272 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

