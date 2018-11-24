Corelogic Inc (CLGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Corelogic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Corelogic from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Corelogic had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,613.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 16,700 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $835,501.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,047.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,903. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,566,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,195,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,426,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,461,000 after purchasing an additional 96,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.