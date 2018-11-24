Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on December 14th

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Copa has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years. Copa has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Copa to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Shares of CPA opened at $81.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Copa has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $141.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.93 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copa will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on shares of Copa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

