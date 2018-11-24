Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) CEO Buys $11,605.00 in Stock

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) CEO Ralph J. Lober II acquired 500 shares of Consumers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $11,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Consumers Bancorp stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Consumers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, Summit, Wayne and contiguous counties in Ohio. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings and time deposits, and certificates of deposits.

