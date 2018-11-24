Comparing Waterstone Financial (WSBF) & Broadway Financial (BYFC)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 14.65% 7.64% 1.66% Broadway Financial 0.87% 1.39% 0.16%

Volatility & Risk

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Broadway Financial does not pay a dividend. Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Waterstone Financial and Broadway Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 1 1 0 0 1.50 Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial presently has a consensus target price of $15.88, suggesting a potential downside of 5.45%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Broadway Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $191.51 million 2.53 $25.96 million N/A N/A Broadway Financial $18.82 million 1.95 $1.86 million N/A N/A

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Broadway Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also provides transaction deposit, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; construction and land loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, it invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

