Comparing Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGSVY) and China Oilfield Services (CHOLY)

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) and China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and China Oilfield Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleum Geo-Services ASA -30.92% -15.43% -5.09% China Oilfield Services -0.59% -0.33% -0.16%

China Oilfield Services pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA does not pay a dividend. China Oilfield Services pays out 750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and China Oilfield Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleum Geo-Services ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Oilfield Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and China Oilfield Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleum Geo-Services ASA $838.80 million 0.92 -$523.40 million N/A N/A China Oilfield Services $2.57 billion 0.62 $4.89 million $0.02 878.50

China Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Petroleum Geo-Services ASA.

Risk & Volatility

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Oilfield Services has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Oilfield Services beats Petroleum Geo-Services ASA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Company Profile

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides a range of seismic and reservoir services worldwide. It operates in four business areas: Marine Contract, MultiClient, Operations, and Imaging & Engineering. The company is involved in the acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation of seismic data to oil and gas companies. It also offers electromagnetic services; and data library that comprises individual 3D surveys. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical and Surveying Services. The Drilling Services segment provides drilling, module rigs, land drilling rigs, and drilling rigs management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated and managed a total of 43 drilling rigs, including 32 jackup drilling rigs and 11 semi-submersible drilling rigs; 3 accommodation rigs; and 5 module rigs. The Well Services segment offers onshore and offshore well services, including logging, drilling and completion fluids, directional drilling, cementing, well completion and workover, stimulation, etc. The Marine Support Services segment owns and operates offshore vessels that provide services for offshore oil and gas fields exploration, development, construction, and production. This segment also offers anchor handling for various water level, towing of drilling rigs/engineering barges, oil lifting, offshore transportation, standby, firefighting, rescue, oil spill assisting, and other marine support services. It operates and manages approximately 130 vessels, including AHTS vessels, platform supply vessels, and oilfield standby vessels. The Geophysical and Surveying Services segment provides offshore seismic acquisition, offshore geo-surveying, seismic data processing and interpretation, and underwater engineering services. It owns five towing streamer seismic vessels, one professional source vessel professional source vessel, two undersea cable team, five integrated marine surveying vessels, and two support vessels. China Oilfield Services Limited also issues bonds. The company is based in Beijing, China. China Oilfield Services Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

